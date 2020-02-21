California apologizes for Japanese American internment

In this photo taken Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, Les Ouchida holds a 1943 photo of himself, front row, center, and his siblings taken at the internment camp his family was moved to, as he poses at the permanent exhibit titled “UpRooted Japanese Americans in World War II” at the California Museum in Sacramento, Calif. Ochida, who is a docent for the exhibit, and his family were forced to move in 1942 from their home near Sacramento to a camp in Jerome, Arkansas. Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi, D-Torrence has introduced a resolution to apologize for the state’s role in carrying out the federal government’s internment of Japanese-Americans. A similar resolution will be brought up before the state Senate by Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento.(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Assembly apologized Thursday for discriminating against Japanese Americans and helping the U.S. government send them to internment camps during World War II.

The Assembly unanimously passed the resolution as several former internees and their families looked on. After the votes, lawmakers gathered at the entrance of the chamber to hug and shake hands with victims, including 96-year-old Kiyo Sato.

Sato said young people need to know about the 120,000 Japanese Americans who were sent to internment camps because the U.S. government feared some would side with Japan. The U.S. entered World War II after Japan bombed the Navy base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941.

“We need to remind them that this can’t happen again,” Sato said.

The resolution came a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared Feb. 19 a Day of Remembrance. That’s the date in 1942 when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed an executive order that led to the imprisonment of Japanese Americans across 10 camps in the West and Arkansas.

