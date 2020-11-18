California analyst forecasts one-time $26 billion windfall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s nonpartisan legislative analyst says the state is expected to have a surprise one-time $26 billion windfall in the next budget year.
The analyst says the economic consequences of the coronavirus pandemic have not been as severe as anticipated.
But he warned Wednesday that the eye-popping windfall is solely the result of the state overestimating what was expected to be a $54 billion budget deficit.
He says the state’s spending commitments will still outweigh its projected revenue going forward.
That will result in a small operating deficit in the next budget that will grow to $17 billion by 2025.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.