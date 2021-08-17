Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County prompts additional evacuations overnight, school closures

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews continue to battle the Caldor Fire as it burns in the El Dorado National Forest in northern California.

Grizzly Flats was ordered to evacuate late Monday as the fast-moving flames continued to prompt evacuations in El Dorado County communities.

Pioneer Elementary School, Mountain Creek Middle School and Walt Tyler Elementary School are closed due to evacuations, a school official told FOX40. The Pioneer School District and Union Mine High School will not be busing students on Grizzly Flat Road or in the community of Grizzly Flats.

As of Monday evening, the Caldor Fire burned at least 2,261 acres and remained 0% contained, Cal Fire reported. Acreage was reduced due to better mapping.

#CaldorFire near Little Mountain, south of Pollock Pines in El Dorado County is 2261 acres. Reduction in acreage due to better mapping. Unified Command: @CALFIREAEU and @EldoradoNF

https://t.co/61skLiEQGchttps://t.co/3GMD2rhpza pic.twitter.com/0urH0Fsp5X — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 17, 2021

Tuesday morning, at least one injury was reported by authorities. One person with “critical burns” was taken to the hospital by ambulance, officials said. The plan was for that person to be picked up by helicopter and taken to a local burn center.

For online resources and the latest information on evacuation orders, click or tap here.

The U.S. Forest Service said the fire began Saturday evening four miles south of Grizzly Flats and 2 miles east of Omo Ranch.

Fire crews said the fire is burning in challenging terrain, making access difficult.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday communities in the area “should be on alert and prepared to evacuate.”

The following location has been listed as an evacuation center:

The Fireman’s Hall at 3734 China Garden Road in Diamond Springs, CA, in El Dorado County

Families who need assistance sheltering small animals can contact the El Dorado County Animal Services at 530-621-5795

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click or tap here for additional information.