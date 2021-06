SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – The Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board ended Wednesday night’s special meeting voting unanimously to withdraw workplace rules adopted last week, including mask requirements.

COVID related workplace rules (ETS) from November, include mandatory masks and social distancing while you’re working, regardless of your vaccination status.

This expectation will be in place June 15th.

We won't hear new proposed rules until June 17th. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) June 10, 2021

The board has another meeting scheduled for next Thursday, June 17.