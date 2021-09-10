Cal Fire: River Fire that started at campground in Northern California was human-caused

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) – Investigators have determined that a wildfire that began in early August at a campground near Colfax and later destroyed 142 structures was human-caused.

The River Fire started the afternoon of Aug. 4 at an overnight camping area at the Bear River Campground, a spokesperson with Cal Fire reported Friday.

Thousands from Placer and Nevada counties were forced to flee their homes and two Colfax schools rushed students to safety as the blaze burned nearby.

By the time it was fully contained on Aug. 13, the fire had burned a total of 2,619 acres.

Four people, including two firefighters, were injured.

Justin Ward, a resident in the Colfax area, told FOX40 he was hiking in the Rollins Lake area on Aug. 4 when he saw a monstrous wall of flames and smoke.

“There were trees exploding right in front of us,” Ward said.

Cal Fire is still investigating the details of the River Fire’s cause.