BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Online records now show both adoptive parents of missing California City boys Orrin and Orson West are charged with murder and in custody.

Trezell West and Jacqueline West were booked after 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to sheriff’s inmate records. They’re due in court Thursday on charges including two counts of second-degree murder.

Orrin, 4, and Orson, 3, were reportedly last seen Dec. 21, 2020, playing outside the home where they lived.

They were reported missing to the California City Police Department that day. The department searched the home and surrounding area and brought the Wests in for questioning.

In early March of last year, the Bakersfield Police Department took over as the lead agency in the investigation from the Cal City Police Department. The FBI and National Center for Missing & Exploited Children were also involved.

All family members connected to the boys were interviewed.

The boys’ biological father, Charles Pettus, has filed a lawsuit against Kern County alleging officials were negligent in taking the boys from their birth parents and placing them in the custody of the West family.