Caitlyn Jenner suggests moving homeless to ‘big open fields’

LOS ANGELES (INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – Gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner is voicing her concerns about California’s homeless crisis.

In an exclusive interview with Inside California Politics, Jenner talked about a recent visit she made to Venice Beach in Southern California.

A popular tourist area, the beach has become inundated with homeless encampments that have proliferated along the popular boardwalk and in surrounding neighborhoods.

“Venice Beach is destroyed,” Jenner said. “They’re destroying Venice Beach. They are destroying all the businesses out there…”

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homeless Outreach Services Team was sent to the area with a goal of clearing the beach of all homeless encampments by July 4.

The homeless population there is estimated at more than 60,000, according to The Associated Press.

“We can’t have that in our streets. We have to clean that up. We have to provide some place for those people to go, whether it’s an open field out in some place… or if you notice at the veteran’s facility.. there’s these big open fields and a lot of places there,” Jenner said.

“They don’t need to be there. The crime rate is going up… it’s mostly homeless-on-homeless murders. We can’t have that on our streets,” Jenner added.

“So people can go enjoy our wonderful Southern California.”

The 71-year-old Jenner — who won the men’s Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV star and transgender woman — announced her candidacy back in June in a written statement on Twitter. Since then, her campaign has been slow to unfold.

Jenner made headlines in recent years with her ties to Trump, who lost to Joe Biden in the state by over 5 million votes.

Jenner supported Trump in 2016 but later criticized his administration’s reversal of a directive on transgender access to public school bathrooms.

She also split with Trump after he said transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

Jenner joins other GOP contenders in the race to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom, including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, former U.S. Rep. Doug Ose and businessman John Cox, who lost to Gov. Newsom in a landslide in the 2018 governor’s race.

Last week, California’s Secretary of State announced it had reached the threshold of signatures required to trigger a recall election.

The recall against Newsom, a first-term Democrat seen as a possible White House hopeful someday, will be among the highest-profile political races in the country this year. He launched a campaign to fight the effort in March alongside endorsements from Democrats including U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.