Caitlyn Jenner rolls out policy plans in run for governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Caitlyn Jenner has rolled out some of her proposed policies if she is elected governor.

The former Olympian and reality TV star is hoping to take Gov. Gavin Newsom’s job in the likely recall election later this year.

“California was once the envy of the world,” said the narrator in Jenner’s latest campaign ad.

A day after releasing the three-minute ad on social media, Jenner unveiled her policy plan if elected California’s governor.

Jenner added a “solutions” section to her website Wednesday.

One of her first priorities is homelessness and housing. She promises, in her first week in office, she will appoint a commission on housing, real estate and land-use, and work with experts and banks to come up with solutions.

She said she will also work with local leaders and review regulations that block builders from constructing affordable housing.

On COVID-19 recovery, Jenner promises to put kids back in school and protect schools and businesses from outbreaks and lockdowns but did not provide any specific details on how she plans to do it.

Another priority for Jenner is putting a stop to new and higher taxes. She said when she’s governor, she will veto any tax increase, proposing to cut duplicate programs and streamline spending.

Cutting regulations in the state overall is a main priority for Jenner, who notes California has more than 200 agencies and 400,000 regulations. She said she would establish a working group to review all of them and to recommend changes and eliminations for those that are no longer useful or overly restrictive.

“California is facing big hurdles and now we need new leaders who are unafraid to lead to new heights, to challenge and to change to status quo,” the ad narrator said.

Meanwhile, Newsom’s campaign is working to fundraise off of Jenner’s first media appearance since announcing her run for governor on Fox News. Team Newsom continues to call this an attempted partisan power grab.