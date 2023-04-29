LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in Las Vegas arrested a California man on possession and trafficking chargers after they seized 50 pounds of methamphetamine.

It happened on Wednesday when agents received information about a drug trafficking courier who might be in the Las Vegas area.

Investigators then located Manuel Efrain Manzanares, of Salinas, California, who at the time was parked in a local business parking lot. Manzanares was taken into custody without incident, agents, according to a news release from the DEA.

During the search of the suspect’s vehicle, agents found a handgun, cocaine and information about a hotel room that had additional drugs. Agents then found the 50 pounds of meth in two duffle bags inside the room, the release said.

Manzanares was charged with drug trafficking over 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to violate the uniformed controlled substance act.

Task Force Officers from the FBI’s Las Vegas office, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Nevada State Police Investigations Division, the Nevada Highway Patrol, the state Gaming Control Board and hotel security assisted with the investigation.