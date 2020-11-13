Newsom says he should not have attended dinner party

FILE – In this June 26, 2020 file photo, Gov. Gavin Newsom holds a face mask as he urges people to wear them to fight the spread of the coronavirus during a news conference in Rancho Cordova, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he should not have attended a birthday dinner for a dozen people at the posh French Laundry restaurant last week.

He says he should have set a better example for a virus-fatigued state that is seeing steep increases in coronavirus cases.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday of the Nov. 6 dinner to celebrate the 50th birthday of Newsom’s longtime friend and political adviser Jason Kinney.

The outdoor dinner at The French Laundry in Yountville in Napa County brought together 12 people, including the governor and his wife.

The California Republican Party accused him of “talking out of both sides of his mouth.”