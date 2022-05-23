BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The owner of a local business allegedly zip-tied a suspected thief and he and his two sons beat the man over a 45-minute period, inflicting “severe injuries,” according to sheriff’s officials.

John David Sparks, 50, Brenden Sparks, 23, and Trenton Sparks, 20, pleaded not guilty Monday to felony assault and false imprisonment with violence.

The incident happened early April 27 at Sparks Custom Pools in the 6900 block of Meany Avenue, officials said. Deputies called by John Sparks arrived to find the alleged burglar on the ground with his hands zip-tied behind his back and injuries to his head and face.

The injured man was taken to a hospital and detectives took over the investigation.

They learned a video captured the alleged burglar entering a fenced yard of the closed business and taking items from an unlocked vehicle, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Alerted by the video, John Sparks drove to the business and chased the man to a nearby business where he fired a shot at him, according to sheriff’s officials. The man laid on the ground.

The release said Sparks restrained the man with zip ties and his sons arrived shortly afterward.

“Over the course of approximately 45 minutes, John, along with his sons, punched, kicked and hit the suspect with blunt force objects causing severe lacerations and injuries to the suspect’s face and body,” the release said.

The Sparks then placed the man in the bed of a pickup truck and drove him to the location where deputies arrived, officials said.

John Sparks is charged with assault with a gun, assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, false imprisonment with violence and assault on a person with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

Brenden Sparks is charged with assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun and false imprisonment with violence. Trenton Sparks is charged with false imprisonment with violence and assault on a person with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

They’re free on bail and are due back in court June 22.

Officials said petty theft and trespassing charges are being sought against the alleged burglar.