SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A car was found buried in the backyard of an Atherton mansion, KRON4 reported Thursday night. Landscapers working at 351 Stockbridge Avenue discovered a Mercedes-Benz, which police say was buried sometime in the 1990’s.

That car has been removed from the residence, KRON4 confirmed Saturday evening. KRON4 reached out to the Atherton Police Department for more information but did not immediately hear back.

The Mercedes-Benz was reported stolen in September 1992, according to the Atherton Police Department. The car was buried approximately five feet into the ground; police also found unused bags of cement inside the vehicle.

Atherton police said they will not comment on the situation until Monday.

