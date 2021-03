RIVERSIDE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A giant bunnysaurus has taken up residency outside Palm Springs.

Among the Cabazon Dinosaurs, a roadside attraction along I-10in Riverside County, a dinosaur named Mr. Rex has been given a bunny suit for Easter 2021, along with matching ears.

Mr. Rex’s bright colors are drawing much attention from those passing through. You can also walk inside him and take in the view from behind his teeth.