Fast-moving wildfire triggers evacuations near San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — A brush fire spread rapidly in the Ramona area of northeast San Diego County Friday, destroying at least one building and forcing evacuations.

The blaze, dubbed the Sawday Fire, started along Sawday Truck Trail near Littlepage Road around 9 a.m.

Cal Fire said by the time crews from a station mere minutes away arrived at the fire, it had already grown to two or three acres. The flames had spread to about 70 acres and were 5% contained by noon.

Sawday Truck Trail runs between Ramona and the Julian area, parallel to State Route 78. About 150 firefighters and multiple water-dropping aircraft from Cal Fire and other agencies were in the area to fight the blaze.

“Although crews continue to make significant progress, the fire is being influenced by significant (eastward) winds,” Cal Fire said around 11 a.m.

Just arriving as helicopters drop water East of Ramona @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/yn8krA5tC7 — Jeff McAdam (@JeffMcAdamTV) October 25, 2019

One building was engulfed in flames and others were threatened, officials said. When it first started, the blaze was moving at a “critical rate of spread,” according to Cal Fire.

Officials ordered evacuations for about 170 people from homes and businesses on the following streets:

Sawday Truck Trail

Littlepage Road

Littlepage Lane

Old Julian Highway

Creek Hollow Drive

Creek Hollow Road

An evacuation center was set up temporarily at the Ramona Rodeo on Aqua Lane. Sheriff’s deputies went door-to-door helping people leave home.

California Highway Patrol closed all lanes of SR-78 between Third Street and Old Julian Highway, though it was reopened by 11 a.m. Old Julian Highway itself remained closed to anyone but residents in the area.

Ramona Unified School District said students would remain inside due to poor air quality, but no classes were canceled and no campuses were forced to evacuate.

Power is out at highway 67 and Poway road. (9 miles Southwest of Ramona) Sheriff’s deputies out directing traffic @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/NXtxeHAcTQ — Jeff McAdam (@JeffMcAdamTV) October 25, 2019

The blaze came as San Diego County was on high alert for fire danger, with National Weather Service issuing a Red Flag Warning and San Diego Gas & Electric issuing precautionary power outages.

Those outages had 19,000 people without power, including in the region the blaze was burning, as of noon Friday.

Fire crews planned to stay in Ramona “through the night and well into (Saturday),” a deputy fire chief said.

#SawdayFire near Witch Creek [update] The fire is currently 60 acres and 0% contained. Old Julian Hwy is closed between Hwy 78 and Vista Ramona. pic.twitter.com/l9UV4hETSb — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) October 25, 2019

