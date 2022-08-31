A rapidly-spreading brush fire exploded near Castaic Wednesday afternoon, forcing evacuations and the complete closure of the 5 Freeway.

The Route Fire had burned 250 acres as of 4 p.m. with no containment, according to CalFire.

Evacuations were issued for the Paradise Ranch Mobile Home Park and all structures south of Templin Highway along Upper Ridge Route Road, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The fire was initially reported around noon near northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway north of Lake Hughes Road, according to the Angeles National Forest.

The Route Fire was burning on both sides of the 5 Freeway near Castaic on Aug. 31, 2022. (KTLA)

By 1:30 p.m. the fire had jumped to the other side of the 5 Freeway and was burning on both sides of the interstate, prompting California Highway Patrol to close all lanes of travel southbound at Templin Highway and northbound at Parker Road.

Traffic on the 5 Freeway was backed up for miles.

Two people were injured in the blaze, including one firefighter. The extent of their injuries is unknown, and it is also unclear if the second person is a firefighter.

Sky5 aerial footage showed ground crews digging containment lines while helicopters and airplanes attacked the fire from above with water and fire retardant.

Dark, black smoke could be seen for miles in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The blaze is burning as a heat wave with record-breaking temperatures is baking the Southland.

Check back for updates on this developing story.