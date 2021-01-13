Bruce Willis kicked out of store for ‘refusing’ to wearing mask

California

by: Liz Jassin,

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Bruce Willis has apologized for an “error in judgment” after “refusing” to wear a mask in public, according to reports.

“It was an error in judgment,” the actor told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

“Be safe out there everyone, and let’s continue to mask up,” he added.

His statement was released Tuesday, two days after Willis was photographed leaving a Los Angeles pharmacy wearing a scarf around his neck.

Willis reportedly refused to leave the store after being asked to by an employee, PageSix reported.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com