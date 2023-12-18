BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors on Monday announced the filing of vehicular manslaughter charges against Bakersfield police Officer Ricardo Robles in connection with a deadly January crash.

Robles faces one count of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies, prosecutors said. He’s also charged with reckless driving on a highway, a misdemeanor.

Regarding the assault charges, the vehicle was the deadly weapon, according to a release from the District Attorney’s Office.

An arrest warrant was issued Friday, prosecutors said, and inmate booking records show Robles, 24, was booked Monday morning. He’s being held on $80,000 bail.

The Bakersfield Police Department said in a release Robles remains on administrative leave.

“We cannot fathom the effect this incident has had on those involved in the collision and

their family,” the department’s release said. “We take very seriously the responsibilities we have to our community and have the highest expectations for ourselves and the service we deliver.”

Mario Lares, 31, was killed and passenger Ana Hernandez, 34, suffered serious injuries in the crash early Jan. 19 at the intersection of South Vineland and Muller roads.

Robles and Officer Travione Cobbins received moderate-to-major injuries, police said.

Data retrieved from the BPD vehicle revealed it was traveling more than 100 mph before impact, according to the California Highway Patrol’s investigation. The car’s flashing red emergency lights were off.

The cruiser traveled south on South Vineland Road and blew past a stop sign, hitting the victims’ Honda Accord as it traveled west on Muller Road, investigators said. The Honda did not have a stop sign.

DNA evidence taken from the officers’ deployed airbags revealed Robles was the driver. The officers had been pursuing a stolen vehicle but the chase had been called off at the time of the crash, investigators said.

According to the investigators’ probable cause declaration, in which they recommended a charge of felony vehicular manslaughter, “Robles was traveling southbound on South Vineland Road at over 100 miles per hour with no emergency lights activated as he approached the intersection. Although BPD Officer Robles slowed his patrol vehicle, it entered the intersection, failing to stop for a posted stop sign, at over 70 miles per hour, striking the Honda Accord which had the right-of-way.”