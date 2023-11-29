SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX40.COM) — A child who was dropped off at the wrong school in Stockton on Wednesday morning has been reunited with family after police in the city were forced to make a post on social media appealing for the boy’s relatives to come forward.

Police said the boy was dropped off at a school in North Stockton at around 8 a.m. by an unknown daycare provider, adding that it was the wrong school.

Officers say the young boy was apparently dropped off at the wrong school by a daycare provider. At around 10:40 a.m., police shared a post on social media with pictures of the boy, who was wearing blue clothing and a beanie.

The boy is either 3 or 4 years old and his name was not officially released.

Stockton Police updated their social media post shortly before 12 p.m. to announce that the child had been identified and safely reunited with their family.