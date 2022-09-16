SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – An eight-year-old boy was killed by a car near an elementary school around 8 a.m. Friday, San Jose police stated via Twitter.

The child, a 3rd grader according to a statement from the Campbell Union School District, was pronounced dead after being transported from the scene, which is on Castlemont Avenue near the Castlemont Elementary School, to the hospital.

“This is the most tragic possibility: something no mother, no father wants to hear,” said Officer Steve Aponte during an afternoon press conference. “As we go through the day we are going to keep investigating this and if there’s additional information we will put that out there.”

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating, police stated, and commuters should “expect a road closure on Castlemont Ave.” Two women were taken away from the scene in a police car.

Breaking news-San Jose police say the boy who was hit by a driver in San Jose near castlemont elementary has died from injuries @kron4news pic.twitter.com/bKsPi4nKYS — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 16, 2022

Yet Aponte said during the afternoon press conference that no arrests had been made as of 1 p.m. Friday.

“Officers are still with [the driver], trying to talk to them,” Aponte said, adding alcohol and drugs are not considered a factor at this time.

Police advised drivers to remember that the speed limit is 25 miles per hour when children are present.

The boy is the 26th pedestrian death in San Jose this year. He is also the 49th victim of a fatal collision in the city.

The boy was in a crosswalk with a 44-year-old woman, who was also transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. Aponte said he is unsure if they have any relation.

The superintendent of the district, Shelly Vlramontez, issued the following statement: