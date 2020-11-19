Borgeas in Hawaii: State Senator confirms he attended bipartisan annual conference

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – State Senator Andreas Borgeas confirmed Wednesday he was among the Central Valley Republicans attending a bipartisan annual conference in Hawaii.

The trip to Maui comes after state leaders placed a recommended 14-day quarantine in place last week to discourage travel – and urged Californians not to gather ahead of the holidays – in a bid to control the number of new COVID-19 cases.

In a statement to YourCentralValley.com, Borgeas says he was at the conference to discuss legislative proposals and policy ideas to re-open the economy.

The Republican state senator for the Central Valley says he tested prior to arrival and is following COVID-19 and social distancing protocols.

Blanket mandates by the Governor aren’t working for families, schools, and businesses in California. That is why I am joining Central Valley Republican Assemblymembers Frank Bigelow and Heath Flora, on working on legislative ideas on ways to return to normalcy. State Senator Andreas Borgeas

The five-day conference brings together about 150 people: 20 of them lawmakers from Texas, Washington and California, according to the event organizer.