Border Patrol agents arrest 21 after boat lands near San Diego

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested 21 people in a suspected human smuggling attempt after a panga arrived in Del Mar. (Credit: U.S. Border Patrol)

DEL MAR, Calif. (KSWB) — Authorities arrested 21 people Tuesday in a suspected human smuggling attempt after a panga landed in Del Mar.

Around 3 a.m., Border Patrol agents spotted a suspicious vessel off the coast and went to Camino Del Mar, where they expected it to land, agent Justin Castrejon said in a news release. Agents saw a group of people wearing life jackets running towards three vehicles.

Agents were able to stop one driver as the other two sped off. They arrested the 68-year old U.S. citizen driving the 2003 Mazda minivan and eight Mexican citizens inside.

Agents followed the other two vehicles to a hotel in Carlsbad and arrested the drivers, both U.S. citizens, along with eight Mexican citizens inside.

The U.S. Coast Guard stopped the panga as it was returning to Mexico, and authorities arrested the two Mexican citizens onboard.

“Five defendants will face human smuggling charges and one boat passenger will face charges for re-entry after prior removal,” Castrejon said.

Agents took the 16 Mexican citizens suspected of entering the country illegally to a Border Patrol station to be processed for removal.