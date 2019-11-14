Bonuses for executives of bankrupt utility companies would be banned if this legislation passes

Breaking News
Lawmakers involved in PG&E bankruptcy to make it difficult to raise customer rates

WASHINGTON (KSEE/KGPE) – Legislation designed to ban bonuses for executives of bankrupt utility companies has been proposed by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA).

The Accountability for Utility Executives Act was introduced on Wednesday. It would ban bonuses or golden parachute compensation to the so-called C-suite executives (senior executives whose title usually starts with a C such as CEO, CFO, or COO).

“Years of corporate negligence and misplaced priorities by energy utilities like PG&E have caused devastating fires and costly blackouts—which is exactly what happens when publicly traded utilities put corporate profits and stock prices above their customers and public safety,” said Harris.

According to Sen. Harris’ office, PG&E announced in June plans to give top executives nearly $11 million in bonuses. That plan was later halted by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge.

You can read the full text of the proposed legislation here.

