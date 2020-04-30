Body in Sierra Nevada river believed to be missing teenager

PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The body of a missing Northern California teenager is believed to have been found in a fast-flowing Sierra Nevada river.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says searchers spotted the apparent body of 16-year-old Brian Trevisan-Maxey on Tuesday but recovery attempts were not immediately successful due to the speed of the water and a depth of about 25 feet.

The youth was walking with friends along rocks in the river on Friday when one member of the group noticed he was no longer behind them. The group searched the area and then called 911.

