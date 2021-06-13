Body found in Joshua Tree National Park, halting search

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have discovered a body in Southern California’s Joshua Tree National Park. The discovery prompted them to suspend a search for a missing man. Park spokesperson Jennie Albrinck said Sunday the body was found in a hiking area and has not been identified. Authorities had been searching for 38-year-old Patrick Lynn Welz. The Desert Sun reported Welz was last seen June 5 when he left Twentynine Palms to visit his father in Riverside. He was reported missing and park staff found his truck in a parking lot.
July 23 2021 05:30 pm
