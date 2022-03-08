BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – After working all night, the body of a man found about 200 feet down in a city well on Monday has finally been recovered using a crane and other resources, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The body was pulled out of the well intact just around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, according to BPD. The shaft of the well where the body was found is only 15-and-a-half inches in diameter and goes about 500 feet below the ground.

DNA samples have been taken from the body, according to the department. It is unknown how long the body was in the well.

“The facts and circumstances of how this man ended up in the well are definitely of interest to us,” said Sgt. Robert Pair. “However, nothing has been substantiated, yet.”

A crane along with help from South Valley Companies Inc’s engineering expertise helped the police department recover the body, according to BPD.

Just before noon on Monday, the body was discovered by a pump-maintenance worker servicing the well on the corner of Demaret Avenue New Stine Road, according to BPD.

The identity and cause of death will be determined by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

California Water Services released this statement on Monday regarding the incident:

“We operate the City’s (Bakersfield’s) water system. First, we are saddened by the discovery of the body at the well today. Please know that this well has been offline for repairs since November 2021, and it was NOT being used to serve customers. There is no indication that water quality elsewhere within the system has been impacted, and all of our routine water quality tests have been normal. In an abundance of caution, we’re temporarily discontinuing use of all other City wells within a one-mile radius and working with the State Division of Drinking Water on a quality assurance plan. We’re also cooperating with Bakersfield police on their investigation and will take any other steps needed.”