Breaking News
Gov. Newsom orders closure of indoor gyms, barbershops, other business in several Valley counties
KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Body found at Lake Piru where actress Naya Rivera went missing

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sgt. Carl Patterson, of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, continues the search for missing actress Naya Rivera at Lake Piru, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif., about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. Authorities said that they believe the “Glee” star drowned in the lake Wednesday, but they are continuing the search for her two days after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

VENTURA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that a body has been found at Lake Piru Monday morning. Lake Piru is where actress Naya Rivera went missing.

The recovery is in progress.

The “Glee” star disappeared July 8 after diving into Lake Piru.

It’s unknown if the body found is Rivera. The Sheriff’s Office said there will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know