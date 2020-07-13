Body found at Lake Piru where actress Naya Rivera went missing

VENTURA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that a body has been found at Lake Piru Monday morning. Lake Piru is where actress Naya Rivera went missing.
The recovery is in progress.
The “Glee” star disappeared July 8 after diving into Lake Piru.
It’s unknown if the body found is Rivera. The Sheriff’s Office said there will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake.
No other information was immediately available.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.