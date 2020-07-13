Body found at Lake Piru where actress Naya Rivera went missing

Sgt. Carl Patterson, of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, continues the search for missing actress Naya Rivera at Lake Piru, Friday, July 10, 2020, in Los Padres National Forest, Calif., about 55 miles (90 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles. Authorities said that they believe the “Glee” star drowned in the lake Wednesday, but they are continuing the search for her two days after her 4-year-old son was found alone in a rented boat. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

VENTURA COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that a body has been found at Lake Piru Monday morning. Lake Piru is where actress Naya Rivera went missing.

The recovery is in progress.

A body has been found at Lake Piru this morning. The recovery is in progress. There will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 13, 2020

The “Glee” star disappeared July 8 after diving into Lake Piru.

It’s unknown if the body found is Rivera. The Sheriff’s Office said there will be a news conference at 2 pm at the lake.

No other information was immediately available.

