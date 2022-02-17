Boa constrictor on the loose in Bay Area park

This snake was photographed slithering around an East Bay park. (East Bay Regional Park District)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A big boa constrictor is slithering around Anthony Chabot Regional Park in the East Bay and no one knows exactly where it’s hiding.

Boa constrictors are not native to the East Bay and park officials suspect that someone dumped their full-grown pet in the park.

The snake was first spotted by hikers over the weekend. The hikers snapped a photo of the snake along Big Bear Trail and sent the image to East Bay Regional Park District officials.

At first, reptile experts believed that the snake was a ball python. But by Thursday afternoon, EBRPD spokeswoman Jen Vanya said the snake had been identified as a red-tailed boa.

“The snake is not venomous and is not a threat to the public,” Vanya wrote.

Anthony Chabot Regional Park sprawls over 3,304-acres, and finding the stealthy creature has been tricky. The boa has not been seen since the original sighting Sunday.

“Park staff has been informed and are keeping an eye out for it. If it is found, our stewardship staff will collect it and work with the Oakland Zoo to assess its health and determine proper long-term placement,” Vanya wrote.

If you see the snake, call park staff at 510-690-6676. If possible, take a photo and map the sighting, park officials said.

“It is safest for both visitors and the snake if you do not approach it or try to capture it,” Vanya said.

According to the San Francisco Zoo, red-tailed boas can grow up to 10-feet-long and weigh as much as 50 pounds.

“Red-tailed boas are ambush hunters; they will squeeze their prey, killing it by shutting down blood supply to vital organs, and swallow it whole. Red-tailed boas are found in hollow logs, abandoned burrows or hanging from tree branches in woodlands and tropical forests from Colombia south to northern Argentina,” the San Francisco Zoo wrote.

Vanya said, “The snake may be in danger, as it is not native to our Bay Area climate, which is much colder than its native habitat of warm tropical forests or grasslands.”

Abandoning any animal in East Bay Regional Parks is illegal. It can be harmful to native species, as well as endanger the abandoned animal, park officials said.