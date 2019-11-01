Block of wood smashes a windshield on a Bay Area highway

RICHMOND, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Wood you believe it? A chunk of wood pierces and smashes a windshield in Richmond during the early morning commute.

Pictures taken by firefighters in Richmond (and then uploaded to the @local_188 Twitter feed) shows the chunk of wood embedded in the front of a Mercedes. It was struck on the I-80 near MacDonald Avenue.

The post described driver of the vehicle as uninjured.

