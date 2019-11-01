Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Block of wood smashes a windshield on a Bay Area highway

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Wood you believe it? A chunk of wood pierces and smashes a windshield in Richmond during the early morning commute.

Pictures taken by firefighters in Richmond (and then uploaded to the @local_188 Twitter feed) shows the chunk of wood embedded in the front of a Mercedes. It was struck on the I-80 near MacDonald Avenue.

The post described driver of the vehicle as uninjured.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com