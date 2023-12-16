BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New details have emerged in the horrific, high-speed crash involving a Bakersfield police patrol car and two packing shed workers almost one year ago.

The Bakersfield police patrol car that slammed into the Honda Accord of two Grimmway Farms employees heading home from work at 2:20 a.m. last Jan. 19 — killing one of them — was in fact speeding in excess of 100 mph moments before impact.

That revelation would justify an upgraded charge of second-degree murder for BPD Officer Ricardo Robles, who — according to the car’s black box data storage device — hit 109 mph at one point.

Attorney Daniel Rodriguez of Bakersfield is representing the parents of 31-year-old Mario Lares of Bakersfield, who was killed, and 34-year-old Ana Hernandez, his passenger and co-worker, who is recovering after being seriously injured.

“There’s some recommendations made by the CHP, namely, that there be, at the very minimum, a filing of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence,” Rodriguez said. “What does all that mean? It means that it’s a felony and it’s punishable by two, four and six years.”

It’s different, however, if the driver’s speed exceeds 100 mph.

“That can (justify) the filing of second-degree murder,” Rodriguez said. “Second-degree murder means there’s malice aforethought, that you had conscious disregard for the safety or rights of others.”

We also now know with certainty that the patrol car sped down the rural road south of Bakersfield with its flashing red emergency lights off — pulsing Code 3 warning lights that would have been all the more visible and obvious to other drivers in the utter blackness of the night, which had just a sliver of moon.

Was the patrol car using its siren, which would have further alerted Lares as he traveled west on Muller Road toward the intersection at South Vineland? That’s not clear, and evidence is inconclusive, but circumstantial evidence suggests the siren was not deployed.

“The CHP … did a thorough inspection of the vehicle,” Rodriguez said. “They combed every inch of it, including the control panel, and the switch for the sirens and overhead lights was the off position.”

DNA evidence taken from the officers’ deployed airbags revealed that Officer Robles not Officer Travione Cobbins — who had checked out the car — was driving.

Lares had no stop sign. The patrol car, however, did and it blew right through after slowing slightly to 82 mph.

And who were Officers Robles and Cobbins chasing? No one, it turns out. Other officers had been pursuing a stolen vehicle but the chase had been called off after it reached speeds deemed dangerous to public safety. The auto theft suspect, pursued by another patrol car, was apprehended after crashing.

Lares’ parents, Rocque and Sylvia Lares, are understandably devastated by the loss of their son, a Foothill High School graduate.

Sylvia Lares said, in Spanish, the couple and their three daughters would not have a Christmas tree this season, with nothing to celebrate.

As the investigation continues, a family grieves.