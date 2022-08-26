SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A billboard in San Francisco and Los Angeles has people talking and asking questions as to who paid for it and what’s the motive behind it. The billboard says, “the Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas.”

The billboard also has the famous Texas phrase, “don’t mess with Texas” crossed out. An eerie person is next to the words with a hood on and bright sunglasses.

The billboard in San Francisco is located on Folsom and Seventh Streets. According to SF Gate, the billboard is leased to advertisers by Foxpoint media, KRON4 reached out to see if they would tell us who paid for it.

Many wonder what the true message is behind the billboard. Texas has seen an influx of people relocating from California in recent years with several major tech companies including Tesla and Oracle moving headquarters from the Bay Area to Texas.

There was a mass exodus during the pandemic. But if that’s the message, people say it’s inappropriate to use the words “the Texas miracle died in Uvalde,”​ to make a point.

Referring to the devastating mass shooting at an elementary school there that killed 19 students and two teachers in May, the shooter was killed by police. We will keep you updated as we wait to hear back about who may have paid for the billboard.