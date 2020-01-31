Bill designed to boost housing development fails in the State Senate

SACRAMENTO, California (KGPE) – State lawmakers have rejected a bill designed to increase housing production throughout California.

Senate Bill 50 aimed to boost housing development near jobs and public transit corridors. It failed on Thursday.

“The aggressive bold action that we need is going to be controversial, no matter what it is,” said Senator Scott Wiener, the bill’s author.

The Governor would not take a stance on the bill this week but said no matter how the vote played out, there will be work to increase housing production.

“We are not giving up, we are going to continue to work aggressively to address production in this state,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

SB50’s collapse comes after a two-year effort to get it through the State Senate. Critics say it would have crowded lands zoned for single-family homes or lead to more gentrification.

Senator Wiener said he’s now working to file new housing production proposals. State leaders have set a goal to build 3.5 million homes by 2025.

“Everyone needs to get ready for some compromise,” said Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins. “A housing production bill will succeed this year.”

The deadline to file new bills is Feb. 21.

