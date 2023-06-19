(KRON) — President Joe Biden will arrive in the Bay Area on Monday. He is scheduled to spend three days in the area and is expected to make a big announcement.

Biden will be at the Baylands Nature Preserve in Palo Alto Monday afternoon. He is expected to announce a $600 million plan for climate funding, a White House official said.

The President will discuss his administration’s actions to “combat the climate crisis, create good-paying clean energy jobs, and protect our environment for future generations.”

Biden will be joined by state, community, environmental justice and youth leaders. Other plans for Biden’s three-day Bay Area visit have not been released.

The President was in California earlier this year when he visited parts of the Central Coast to see the areas devastated by severe winter storms.

KRON4 will be sending a crew to cover Biden’s appearance when he arrives Monday.