Bicyclist finds driver’s foot severed in Central Coast crash

TEMPLETON, Calif. (AP) — A human foot found near a rural road in California’s Central Coast belongs to a driver who lost his legs in a crash earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

A bicyclist reported finding the foot on Sunday morning near Santa Rita Road in Templeton, authorities said.

DNA testing determined that the foot belongs to a driver whose legs were severed on July 17 when his car hit a guardrail and caught fire on Highway 101 about three miles from where the foot was found, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Only one foot was recovered at the crash site, authorities said.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.