Best friends? Video of coyote, badger in Gilroy will make your day

by: KRON4 Staff

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A wildfire camera captured a coyote and a badger who appear to be traveling together.

The video of the pair using a culvert to travel underneath a highway near Gilroy was taken by Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST) and Pathways for Wildfire.

According to experts, it’s not usual for the two species to link up.

Studies have shown that a badger and coyote hunting together can be beneficial for both species, POST said. face

Both are carnivores and often hunt for the same prey, like ground squirrels.

In the video, the coyote is seen playfully pouncing before the badger waddles into view.

The pair then embarks down the dark tunnel.

POST believes this is the first time a coyote and badger duo has been captured on camera in the Bay Area.

