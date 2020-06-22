Behind-the-wheel drive tests at the DMV to restart

File – In this April 9, 2019, file photo, people approach the California Department of Motor Vehicles office in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Behind-the-wheel drive tests at DMVs in California will restart on Friday.

According to a department announcement Monday, the in-vehicle testing (which is a requirement for first-time driver license applicants) has been suspended since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department says all canceled tests will be automatically rescheduled and anticipates that it will take several weeks to complete testing for tests that were previously called off. New appointments for behind-the-wheel tests will be available after the rescheduled tests have been completed.

Both applicants and examiners will be required to wear face masks, and applicants will also have to answer screening tests before starting the exam.

