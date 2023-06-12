BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A stalled train appears to be the target of looters looking for a couple — or a case — of cold ones.

A train appeared to have been stopped or stalled on tracks near Eucalyptus Road and Edison Highway on Saturday, June 10. It was not clear why the train was stopped or delayed.

A 17 News viewer said they had seen several people go up to one of the rail cars and take beer from it. A 17 News photojournalist found two rail cars with their doors open. The rail cars were filled with pallets full of beer.

Some debris and dozens of empty cartons of beer were seen on the ground by the train.