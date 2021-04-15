‘Bear’ passing through Kern in walk from LA to San Francisco in social media challenge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — He’s not your average bear.

“Bearsun” enjoys big city life and is social media savvy, keeping his Instagram followers updated as he walks from Los Angeles to San Francisco. He took to the road Monday with the goal of reaching San Francisco by Saturday.

No fancy accommodations for Bearsun. He’ll camp at night.

“This is my first time putting something like this together so if you have any suggestions or want to help please feel free to reach out,” he wrote under the username “I am Bearsun” on Facebook. “I’m working on getting more sponsors and donations to help fund this event, grow Bearsun, and also to raise money to donate to any selected nonprofit.”

17 News caught up with Bearsun — who has distinctive anime-like features — on Wheeler Ridge Road Thursday morning as he made his way toward Taft.

California Highway Patrol has also checked on the bear, even offering him a ride, but Bearsun is determined to complete the trip under his own steam.

“CHP Newhall area received multiple calls of a bear walking on the roadway throughout the night,” the agency posted on Facebook Wednesday. “At first the calls came in off Hasley Canyon, a few hours later off the SR-138. We located this bear walking west bound on SR-138, east of West Fork Road. After talking with the person we found out he is walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco for a social media challenge. Our officer offered him a ride to Gorman but refused and is determined to walk the whole way.

“We wished him safe travels and good luck on his adventure,” CHP wrote.