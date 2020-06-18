Bear attacks woman sleeping in her own backyard

SIERRA MADRE, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Wildlife officials are still looking for a bear that attacked a woman in Southern California.

Residents just south of the Angeles National Forrest often encounter the creatures. But, what’s notable about this week’s attack is that the woman was sleeping.

Experts think the bear viewed her as prey.

The 19-year-old woman was attacked monday after she fell asleep in her backyard.

“She awoke to the sound of an aggressive bear that was approaching her and commenced an immediate attack her,” said Capt. Patrick Foy of the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife. “She ended up sustaining scratches to the arms and legs, and ultimately the bear bit into her leg.”

Foy said the woman hit the bear with a laptop and it ran away.

“They didn’t provoke the animal,” Foy said. “They didn’t get between the animal and its cubs. They didn’t attract it inadvertently with a strong odor of food. This person was asleep with a laptop and was doing nothing that would be argued as inadvertently attracting this bear.”

People that live around here say they see bears all the time.

“They’re locals. You know, we had a couple of bears that were locals. We had names for them, and they would come and sit in the jacuzzi,” said Henry Nunez, an area resident. “And, it’s a little dangerous because people think they’re cute, but they’re wild animals.”

The last time someone was attacked by a bear was in April 2019 when an 84-year-old homeless man was sleeping in a nearby campground.

That bear was never found.

Fish and Wildlife said it’s still unsure if it’s the same bear from Monday’s attack.

“Even though that attack took place in 2019 and we have another attack two days ago, we still say this is a really, really rare occurrence for a bear to attack a person,” Foy said. “It just doesn’t happen all that often.”

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said it caught two bears in the area this week.

It tested their DNA and compared it to swabs taken from the victim’s bite, but the samples didn’t match.

