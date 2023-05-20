SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay to Breakers race returns to San Francisco this weekend. The iconic and colorful race will take place Sunday, May 21 beginning at 8 a.m. As one of the largest running events in the world, the Bay to Breakers race attracts thousands annually, many of whom wear colorful costumes and takes runners through nine of the city’s most notable neighborhoods.

Beginning at the bay and ending on the Great Highway, where the breakers crash onto the beach, the race will result in many street closures from the starting line at Main and Howard streets on the east side of the city to the finishing line on the Great Highway.

BART is offering special early service to accommodation for the race. Below is also a complete list of expected street closures, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transit Authority.

BART Special Sunday Schedule

Train service for BART on Sundays typically starts at 8 a.m. However, the transit agency is running trains a bit earlier to accommodate for a massive event like Bay to Breakers.

Only these select stations will open early for service. Four different routes will be running with a goal of a 7 a.m. arrival at the Embarcdero station, according to BART.

Keep in mind no other stops will be made along the way until the train reaches the Embarcadero station. Below is a list of those four routes (departure times are in parentheses)

Dublin/Pleasanton (6:20 a.m.)

Bay Fair (6:37 a.m.)

West Oakland (6:56 a.m.)

Pleasant Hill/Contra Costa Centre (6:25 a.m.)

MacArthur (6:45 a.m.)

West Oakland (6:53 a.m.)

Millbrae (6:31 a.m.)

Daly City (6:44 a.m.)

16th Street Mission (6:54 a.m.)

El Cerrito del Notre (6:37 a.m.)

MacArthur (6:51 a.m.)

West Oakland (6:59 a.m.)

BART parking is free on Sunday.

Bay to Breakers street closures:

Starting line area street closures

The following streets will be closed starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 20

Main , between Mission and Folsom

, between Mission and Folsom Howard , between Embarcadero and Beale

, between Embarcadero and Beale Steuart , southeast of Mission

, southeast of Mission Spear, between Mission and Folson

Finish line area street closures

These streets will be closed from Saturday at 7 p.m. until Sunday at 4 p.m.

Lincoln : westbound, between Great Highway and 48th

: westbound, between Great Highway and 48th Lincoln : eastbound, between Great Highway and La Playa

: eastbound, between Great Highway and La Playa Fulton : westbound, between Great Highway and 47th

: westbound, between Great Highway and 47th Fulton : eastbound, between Great Highway and 48th

: eastbound, between Great Highway and 48th La Playa: between Cabrillo and Fulton

Closures from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 4 p.m.

Great Highway : between Sloat and JFK

: between Sloat and JFK Multiple entrances to Golden Gate Park for the race period

Once the race is underway, there will only be two points to cross the north/south portion of the race course:

The Embarcadero

Crossover Drive (which connects 19th Avenue, south of Golden Gate Park to Park Presidio Boulevard and 25th Avenue)

Extra Ferry Service

Two extra early morning trips for the Golden Gate Ferry will be added for Bay to Breakers.

Depart from Larkspur at 6:30 a.m. Arrive at San Francisco Ferry Terminal at 7 a.m. Depart Larkspur at 7:50 a.m. Arrive at SFFT at 8:20 a.m.

For a full list of the Golden Gate Ferry schedule, click here.

The race begins at 8 a.m. Sunday and concludes in the early afternoon. SFMTA advises to expect delays due to street closures during the race and crowds of racers and spectators before and after the event.