Bay Area web developer charged in Capitol riot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON/AP) – More than 125 people have been arrested so far on charges related to the violent insurrection led by supporters of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, where a Capitol police officer and four others were killed.

A San Francisco web developer and self-proclaimed Proud Boy has been charged by the for his alleged involvement in the Capitol riots.

The FBI charged Daniel Goodwyn with knowingly entering a restricted building without lawful authority and “with intent to impede or disrupt the orderly conduct of Government business or official functions.”

Authorities identified Goodwyn from a livestream and social media posts, according to the FBI complaint filed Friday.

Screenshot of FBI screenshot

Screenshot of FBI screenshot

In the video, Goodwyn was called out as “sfthoughtcriminal,” by far right-wing media personality known as “Baked Alaska”, according to the FBI complaint.

The FBI reviewed Goodwyn’s driver’s license photo and it matched the image of the individual in the video.