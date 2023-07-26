SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the latest round of Bay Area tech layoffs, LinkedIn announced that it will be cutting nearly 200 jobs locally. According to a WARN filing with the California Employment Development Department, the job site will be laying off 187 employees from three Bay Area locations.

LinkedIn Corporation will be cutting 102 jobs at its Sunnyvale facility, 72 in San Francisco, and 13 at its headquarters in Mountain View. The filing with EDD was submitted on June 21 with an effective date of July 24.

The job cuts are permanent, according to the WARN notice. This week’s layoffs at LinkedIn follow job cuts earlier this year that saw the company cut 700 jobs. LinkedIn’s job cuts are the latest in an ongoing series of layoffs that have roiled the Bay Area tech industry.

Recently, Bay Area tech job cuts were announced at Microsoft, Sumo Logic, Inc. and Intel Corporation.