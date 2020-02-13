Bay Area school to be named for Michelle Obama

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area school district has voted to name an elementary school after former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The board of the West Contra Costa Unified School District unanimously voted Wednesday to rename Wilson Elementary School in Richmond as Michelle Obama Elementary School.

Board President Stephanie Hernandez-Jarvis calls Michelle Obama, who is known for supporting educational and child health programs, “a role model for our children.”

Only one other school in California is named for her. That’s in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Panorama City.

