Bay Area police probe ‘White Lives Matter’ sign painted on road

MARTINEZ, Calif. (AP) — Police in a San Francisco Bay Area city are investigating who is responsible for illegally painting “White Lives Matter” on a road.

The sign was painted the same day prosecutors announced charges against two people accused of defacing a city-sanctioned “Black Lives Matter” sign.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Thursday Martinez police received a call Tuesday about the white letters on a road.

The incident was reported the same day that prosecutors announced they had filed three misdemeanors, including a hate crime charge, against a couple accused of defacing a Black Lives Matter mural on the Fourth of July.

