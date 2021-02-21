Bay Area firefighter and paramedic shot in drive-by during call

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A drive-by shooting has wounded a firefighter and a paramedic who were responding to a call Saturday night in the Bay Area.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District says the shooting happened in Antioch. The pair have been taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and were said to be stable.

A fire official told the San Francisco Chronicle that the firefighter was shot in the foot and the medic was shot in the leg.

Antioch police were investigating the shooting.