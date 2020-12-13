Bay Area county begins door-to-door COVID-19 testing

FILE – A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing site at St. John’s Well Child and Family Center, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, July 24, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images – FILE)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials say a Northern California county has begun a door-to-door coronavirus testing pilot program in a majority Latino community that has become a virus hot spot.

Santa Clara County volunteers started handing out self-testing kits in the East San Jose neighborhood of Silicon Valley’s San Jose last week, where 55% of the population is Latino and officials say many residents do not have the ability or means to get tested.

Communities of color nationwide have been disproportionately affected by the virus.

Santa Clara County’s efforts come as more than 325,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are on their way to California on Sunday amid record-setting case numbers and shrinking intensive care unit capacity.