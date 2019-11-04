BART worker saves life of person who fell on tracks in front of oncoming train

OAKLAND (KRON) – BART is thanking one of its workers for saving a life in Oakland.

It happened after the Raiders game at the Oakland Coliseum.

People can be seen and heard in the video applauding John O’Connor.

Officials said someone on the platform fell onto the tracks and John jumped down to save the person as a train was approaching.

BART says John is a former train operator who now works as a transportation supervisor for the transit agency.

