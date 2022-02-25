BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A woman has been arrested after a video circulated showing a small dog being kicked outside a home in southwest Bakersfield, police said.

Amal Hanna, 39, was arrested for investigation of misdemeanor animal cruelty, police said. There have been two exams of the dog since the arrest, police said, and Animal Control is in contact with the owner to provide guidance.

Hanna is not listed in custody.

A home surveillance camera captured the incident on Feb. 18.

The video shows what looks like Hanna kicking the dog multiple times and what sounds like yelling. The video also shows what sounds like the dog barking. The video also shows a bystander confronting Hanna and asking if she is kicking her dog and it appears the bystander begins to chase after Hanna saying, “Don’t kick it.”