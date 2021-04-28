Bakersfield Police K-9 killed in fatal officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A Bakersfield Police K-9 was killed during a fatal officer-involved shooting Tuesday.

According to the police department, K-9 Jango is believed to have been struck by gunfire when the suspect fired at the K-9 and his human partner as they approached him.

Officers say they tried to stop a reported stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 58, just before 9 PM. According to BPD, the suspect, only identified as a man, failed to yield, went off-road, and crashed through a fence on the embankment.

The suspect ran on foot to the 2000 block of Feliz Drive, near Cottonwood Road. Bakersfield Police Sergeant Robert Pair said shots were fired when officers attempted to take him into custody, and both the suspect and a K-9 were hit. K-9 Jango was transported to an emergency veterinary hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect was also transported to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries.

“That officer works every day with that dog, it is more than a dog to that officer, it is their best friend,” said Sgt. Pair. “That officer is understandably devastated.”