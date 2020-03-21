Bakersfield couple gets married before stay-at-home order with coronavirus-themed photos

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield couple eager to get married before the state was ordered to stay home because of the coronavirus, teamed up with a local photographer to make their commitment to one another even more special.

Andrea Gebhardt and Jeremy Rathbone contacted photographer Makenzie Hollar to take coronavirus-themed wedding photos before going into quarantine together.

Makenzie Hollar Photography; website: www.makenziephoto.com

In a Facebook post, Hollar said she was contacted by the couple Wednesday and the couple got married less than 24 hours before Californians were ordered to stay home and to cancel large gatherings. Gebhardt and Rathbone needed to cancel their April 4 wedding.

From Mr. and Mrs. face masks, to a last minute bouquet, their impromptu wedding had it all.

Hollar shared photos of the wedding and stressed that while the COVID-19 virus itself is not funny, the couple did their best to make light of the circumstances and celebrate their love.

It wasn’t clear if anyone was there to catch the bouquet.

