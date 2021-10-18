Bakersfield Assemblymember to oppose Valadao for 21st district seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D – Bakersfield) announced Monday he is running for Congress in hopes of unseating Republican incumbent Rep. David Valadao.

Salas made the announcement Monday morning in Bakersfield. He joins a growing list of Democratic candidates in the June 2022 primary for the 21st District seat including: Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio, former Assemblymember Nicole Parra and former Sen. Dianne Feinstein staffer Angel Lara.

A Statement of Organization was on file with the Federal Elections Commission on Oct. 17, according the FEC website.

Salas is a native of the Central Valley and has served in the Assembly representing California’s 32nd District since 2012. He was elected after serving on the Bakersfield City Council.

David Valadao was re-elected to the 21st District seat in 2020 winning back the seat from TJ Cox in a close vote.

California’s primary Election Day is set for June 7, 2022.